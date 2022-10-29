The weekend is here and overall it will remain nice. If you stepped outside on Friday, you may have noticed it felt more muggy out there and that will stick around into this weekend, however, due to more moisture flowing in with an easterly wind. Therefore, this Saturday, an anytime, spotty shower can’t be ruled out but the day overall will feature a blend of sun and clouds and warm conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

It will also be breezy like on Friday with sustained winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph at most locations and gusts up to 20 mph. This will make for a high rip current risk at our beaches today and boaters are urged to use caution out on the water.

Sunday will be a fairly similar day, although not as breezy. Besides a spotty shower, especially in the morning, it is looking generally dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures mainly in the mid 80s.

Finally for Halloween, the weather is looking rather SPOOK-tacular and will be a treat with dry conditions expected besides a spot shower. The only possible complaint is that it will be warm and muggy, especially at night while trick-or-treating in your costume.

In the tropics, there are no concerns to South Florida at this time but we continue to monitor two areas of possible tropical development in the Atlantic. One near Bermuda with a low chance of development and a broad area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean with a high chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend or early next week. At the very least with this Caribbean system, it will bring rain to parts of the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as it tracks in a general west direction.