Not many places were able to chalk up some rain on Tuesday. Showers were confined to a small sampling of locations, including the University of Miami campus (around one-quarter of an inch). Even more minor amounts near one-tenth of an inch fell in Coconut Grove, Miami Beach (Normandy area) Kendall and Tamarac. As April wraps up on Wednesday, most places will stay dry. There’s just a tiny chance for a sprinkle along the building breeze.

It’s a familiar pattern for the rest of the week. As distant High Pressure builds over the western Atlantic, we’ll encounter stronger winds from the ocean. On Wednesday, wind gusts could reach 25 mph. The only negatives (from an otherwise pleasant set up) will be effects of the wind on surrounding waters. That means Rip Currents will impact the beach while boaters, especially small vessels, will experience higher seas. Meanwhile, nice and seasonable temperatures will hold with highs in the lower to middle 80’s.

If you’re thinking ahead to the weekend, winds will tend to settle back so it’ll feel slightly warmer. We’ll also watch the approach of a weakening front from the north. Cold Fronts often struggle pushing southward (into Florida) this time of year. This particular one will be no different and should “run out of steam” stalling somewhere between central and south Florida. The combination of the lurking front and added moisture arriving from the southeast, will lead to scattered showers. The main rain chance will begin late Sunday and should peak on Monday (Cinco De Mayo) and Tuesday, too. Stay tuned. Of course, we’re getting close to the start of the south Florida Rainy Season which begins May 15th.

