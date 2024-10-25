Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida saw quiet conditions this week as an area of high-pressure and slightly drier air set up shop across the region. But by the middle to end of the workweek, humidity levels began to rise again. And even though the air mass wasn’t as tropical as in previous months, South Florida sure felt the stickiness level go up. Some good news is that the weather pattern is about to change once again and we already felt the difference earlier this morning as it wasn’t *as* humid or breezy across South Florida. We even saw fewer showers overall as drier air is already starting to settled in across the region.

Today South Florida can once again expect typical temperatures in the mid 80s. But a few differences will also be felt and noticed. For one, slightly drier air will filter in throughout the day, which should help make humidity levels a bit more comfortable as the day goes on. And the best news yet is that those pesky showers we were dealing with a few days earlier this week are finally out of the forecast. That’s not to say that South Florida will be completely dry today, however, other than maybe a spotty shower here and there, rain chances will remain on the lower end. The breeze will also be on the light side but that’s about to change as well.

Let’s talk about the weekend. Wind speeds across South Florida will gradually be on the rise once again Saturday but especially on Sunday. Both afternoons might actually turn out to be on the breezy side. A weak front will be pushing through South Florida [likely unnoticed] on Saturday, however, it may be able to squeeze out a few showers as we work our way through the day. And while this front will not is not expected to bring any major changes to South Florida, it will bring even more comfortable humidity levels for the weekend. Right now, Sunday is looking like a picture perfect day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s, low humidity and lower rain chances. Unfortunately, clouds look to build across the region as the weekend goes on.

Looking past the weekend, next week may start off on the quiet side. South Florida will quickly notice the drier air exiting the region. The building breeze from the weekend will turn stronger, becoming breezy and then windy as the week goes along. This is because another weak front will try to push through the area. Unlike its predecessor over the weekend, next week’s front doesn’t look to have as many benefits. This time, South Florida will turn very windy as we will have the front to our south and an area of high pressure to the north. And unlike the previous front, humidity levels will be on the sticky side and moisture will creep back into the region. This means gusty showers return to the forecast through the middle of the work week. As for Halloween in South Florida, we’re hoping the dry air begins to move in again, bringing more comfortable humidity levels across the area while everyone is in costume. That remains to be seen as we might still see a shower or two.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

