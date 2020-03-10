Not as Windy

As high pressure remains anchored over the Western Atlantic Ocean, winds are out of the East. This persistent flow off the ocean is maintaining a high rip current risk at area beaches through the end of the week. However, winds are not as strong today, but will be breezy at times.
Most computer models are showing mostly dry conditions with pleasant sunshine to close out the week. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80’s in some areas. Overall, quiet and nice pattern expected through the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7