Not as Windy

As high pressure remains anchored over the Western Atlantic Ocean, winds are out of the East. This persistent flow off the ocean is maintaining a high rip current risk at area beaches through the end of the week. However, winds are not as strong today, but will be breezy at times.

RIP CURRENT RISK is HIGH due to distant high pressure providing for winds off the ocean. Quick-moving shower possible. Low rain chance. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eO32iL60l6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 10, 2020

Most computer models are showing mostly dry conditions with pleasant sunshine to close out the week. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80’s in some areas. Overall, quiet and nice pattern expected through the weekend.

SUNNY SKIES and PLEASANT conditions expected across South #Florida by the end of the week. Mostly dry with a light beach breeze. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7bCCi4xIOg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 10, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7