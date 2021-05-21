Not as Windy & Tropical Activity

Going from Windy to breezy this weekend. Looking very dry with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

Wind Advisory for Coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade until 8 am.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for coastal Broward & Miami-Dade east of I-95/US-1 through 8 A.M. this morning. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Secure outdoor objects & use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nPvCwO3MPf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2021

Brush Fire Warning from 8 am to 2 am Saturday for Inland Miami-Dade and SW Florida & Brush Fire Watch 2 am Saturday through 8 pm for the same areas.

A BRUSH FIRE WARNING is in effect from 8 A.M. this morning through 2 A.M. Saturday for Interior Miami-Dade. A BRUSH FIRE WATCH goes into effect from 2 A.M. Saturday through 8 P.M Saturday for the same area. Avoid outdoor burning during this time. #7weather pic.twitter.com/Rj7cMpkdSj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Non-tropical low pressure located about 500 miles East-Northeast of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force and disorganized showers and storms. It is expected to move West-Southwest over warmer waters during the next day or so, and likely becoming a Subtropical Storm later today or Saturday near Bermuda. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda. The forecast calls for the low to move Northeast into a more hostile environment by Sunday where it will eventually fall apart. NHC giving this area a high chance of 80% in developing in the 2 days.

FRIDAY EARLY A.M. UPDATE: A non-tropical low 500 mi. E/NE of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force. It's expected to move over warmer waters today, and a subtropical system is likely to form later today or tomorrow that will be short-lived. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kQp5XKlI59 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2021

A disturbance located over the Western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions may become more favorable for development before it moves inland over the Northwestern Gulf Coast tonight. Regardless of development, this disturbance could produce heavy rainfall over portions of Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana during the next few days. NHC giving it a low chance to form.

FRIDAY EARLY A.M. UPDATE: A disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico has a slight chance for development before moving onshore late tonight. Heavy rainfall is expected for TX & LA over the next few days regardless of development. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1P2yliucOa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7