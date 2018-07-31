Not As Wet

Moisture levels are coming down as high pressure is building in slowly from the Western Atlantic Ocean. This is helping to draw in drier air. Most of the computer models are showing that thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, so don’t put away those umbrellas. Isolated thunderstorms will develop and push toward inland locations. However, it will not be as wet as yesterday. By Wednesday, a more typical Summer pattern will be in place. This means morning sunshine with an isolated coastal shower along our ocean breeze. If we see the sea breeze trigger thunderstorms to form, they will favor inland areas and Southwest Florida. Afternoon high temperatures will be near average in the low 90’s and feeling like the 100’s.

In the long run, model guidance is suggesting that we could tap into tropical moisture over the weekend traveling around the base of high pressure. If this unfolds, we will have a higher rain chances through early next week.

Typical heat and inland storms in the forecast the rest of the week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/WvSCy9fzo7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet. Dry air and Saharan Dust keeping all the waves in check from organizing.

Dry air and Saharan Dust keeping the waves from organizing. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qcmcSEN1Fq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7