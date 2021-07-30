South Florida today will not be as stormy as upper-level low departs into the Gulf of Mexico and high pressure builds from the Western Atlantic. Winds will remain out of the South-Southeast, but there will be less tropical moisture around. Therefore, spotty inland storms possible making conditions seem much drier. Lots of heat will be felt over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90’s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. This makes it importance for to remind everyone, that heat related illness can happen if proper precautions aren’t taken. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent cooling breaks whenever possible!

HOT & STORMY AGAIN with lingering moisture around. Scattered storms possible this afternoon. By the weekend, beach breeze builds & there will only be spotty storms developing inland. Plenty of heat with highs in the 90's & feeling like the triple digits. pic.twitter.com/Q5sta6gkV9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 30, 2021

An isolated strong storm this afternoon can’t be ruled out. Storm Prediction Center is placing South Florida under a general risk.

ISOLATED STRONG STORMS possible that could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and some areas of street flooding since the ground is already saturated. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NGRB2dlmWY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 30, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7