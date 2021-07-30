South Florida today will not be as stormy as upper-level low departs into the Gulf of Mexico and high pressure builds from the Western Atlantic. Winds will remain out of the South-Southeast, but there will be less tropical moisture around. Therefore, spotty inland storms possible making conditions seem much drier. Lots of heat will be felt over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90’s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. This makes it importance for to remind everyone, that heat related illness can happen if proper precautions aren’t taken. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent cooling breaks whenever possible!
An isolated strong storm this afternoon can’t be ruled out. Storm Prediction Center is placing South Florida under a general risk.
Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7