The holiday weekend has arrived — Memorial Day Weekend! Often known as the unofficial start to summer, it will sure look and feel like summer in South Florida this weekend. Following days of drenching storms throughout much of this week, our weather pattern will not be as active this weekend and into early next week.

Unfortunately, a front that has been near the area over the past few days will remain nearby in a stalled fashion but moisture levels will not be as high and the ingredients will not be as favorable for numerous thunderstorms this time around. Instead, expect sunshine with a morning shower or two, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible once again during the afternoon and evening hours with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a rain chance of 40%.

Sunday and Monday are also looking quite similar with the morning sunshine, then the risk for a few showers or storms in the afternoon, which is a very typical situation for this time of the year. By Memorial Day on Monday, highs should be near 90F with more clouds filtering the sky in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Regardless, there will be plenty of dry time to go about this weekend!

The typical rain chances will linger into Tuesday until our next weather system approaches late next week, which should lead to a better chance for rain and thunderstorms starting Wednesday into South Florida. High temperatures will remain within a few degrees of average from the mid 80s through the low 90s over the next 7 days.