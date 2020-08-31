Not as stormy as yesterday?

High pressure is building once area over the region, so thunderstorm activity should be a little less than yesterday. The steering pattern remains the same and out of the West. This means that any of the showers and thunderstorms that develop over inland locations should progress towards the East coast. Most likely late in the day. Slow-moving activity could result in areas of street flooding. Also, a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out producing dangerous frequent lightning and wind gusty up to 45 mph.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

