Not as stormy as yesterday?

High pressure is building once area over the region, so thunderstorm activity should be a little less than yesterday. The steering pattern remains the same and out of the West. This means that any of the showers and thunderstorms that develop over inland locations should progress towards the East coast. Most likely late in the day. Slow-moving activity could result in areas of street flooding. Also, a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out producing dangerous frequent lightning and wind gusty up to 45 mph.

HAPPY MONDAY South Florida! The morning starting with temperatures in the upper 70's inland and along the coast into the Florida Keys, well into the 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/KLCPYSy35Z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2020

High pressure is building across the region, but steering flow out of the West remains the same. This means storms that form inland, move towards the East coast. A few could be strong. Once breeze dominates Tuesday. Much drier Wednesday into Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2ob2CAGbUp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7