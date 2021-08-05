Pesky front lingers across North Florida leaving enough moisture in the air for showers and storms to flair up, but it will not be as stormy like recent days. However, some heavy rain can lead to isolated areas of street flooding. Front falls apart by the weekend and a typical pattern gradually returns. A nice ocean breeze develops and hopefully most sea breeze driven storms stay well inland. Temperatures will be steamy with lows around 80 and highs in the low 90’s.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7