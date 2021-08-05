Pesky front lingers across North Florida leaving enough moisture in the air for showers and storms to flair up, but it will not be as stormy like recent days. However, some heavy rain can lead to isolated areas of street flooding. Front falls apart by the weekend and a typical pattern gradually returns. A nice ocean breeze develops and hopefully most sea breeze driven storms stay well inland. Temperatures will be steamy with lows around 80 and highs in the low 90’s.

SCATTERED STORMS expected this afternoon. Still a chance for rain & storms sticks around through Friday as pesky front lingers over Northern Florida. Slightly drier conditions & ocean breeze returns for the weekend. Temperatures remain hot! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/Lk6HOMbV8N — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 5, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7