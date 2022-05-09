A weak cold front will continue to move South and arrive later today. It will bring drier conditions into South Florida with winds increasing out of the Northeast this afternoon. The combination of drier air and stronger winds with abnormally dry ground, could lead to fire weather concerns.

Humiditly levels will likely be lower through Tuesday making it feel not as hot.

Temperature get closer to average this week with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows in the low 70’s.

The wildcard this week will be a spin of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic states. Depending on how strong it is and where it goes, will determine how wet it gets late week.

Stay tuned!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7