Recent weather has been highlighted by cold air connecting into all of Florida. It started after the passage of a strong Cold Front that crossed early in the week (late Sunday). It’s since evolved into a Cold Snap peaking Tuesday morning. Locations across Broward and Miami-Dade counties felt the upper 30’s (Weston and Redland) with the middle 40’s common across metro areas. This colder air was coming north-to-south around High Pressure.

That High Pressure center has since pushed towards Florida, where it remains centered early Wednesday. Therefore, we’re still dealing with a lingering chill, clear skies, light wind speeds. Here’s a check on low temperatures. It’s a forecast that shows the cold pattern coming to an end (fairly soon).

With our focus still on Wednesday, it’s going to be another beautiful day with quiet weather condition, even as the High Pressure makes a slow departure into the Atlantic.

Just as the warmer air returns, we have to hope for the return of some needed rain. It’s been awfully dry and drought conditions have worsened over time. Of course, that’s lead to developing Brush Fires over parts of Florida. So, when might we get some beneficial rain (or any showers, whatsoever)? We’ll need to wait until the late part of the week. That’s when a weak Cold Front settles south and merges with some moisture bands. At this point, it seems as though Saturday might be the day slated with the highest rain chance. A few scattered thunderstorms will also be possible, but only if the Front remains strong enough with sufficient humidity.

