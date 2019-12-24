NOCHE BUENA FORECAST

After a few soggy days, we are finally seeing a significant improvement. A cold front swung through our state on Monday and behind it drier and cooler air has moved in,…and it feels NICE! South Florida woke up to mostly clear skies this morning while temperatures were running about 10-15 degrees cooler as compared to yesterday at this time.
As the storm system that dumped record rainfall across Florida moves away, a high pressure system is building in from the West. This has allowed winds to veer out of the WNW and has allowed a cooler and drier air mass to finally move in. That means the blue skies we are seeing this morning will stick around through much of the day.
Christmas Eve in South Florida wouldn’t be complete without “Noche Buena” plans. So if you are planning outdoor activities tonight, then you are in luck! South Florida will continue to reap the benefits of comfortably cool temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine. One thing to note is that the breeze could pick up a bit as we head into this afternoon & evening before subsiding late tonight.
What about Christmas Day? Looks like Mother Nature is helping us out through the holidays. South Florida will be waking up to cool temperatures on Christmas morning. Most areas will be waking up in the lower 60s while a few western suburbs of Miami-Dade & Broward Counties could drop into the upper 50s tonight. Temperatures across the Keys will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Christmas Day looks to be mainly dry as well!
After a mainly dry holiday, a few changes will head our way for the second half of the work week. The breeze should begin to build while showers try to make their way back into the forecast as we end the week and head into the weekend.