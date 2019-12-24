NOCHE BUENA FORECAST

Low rain chances through the Christmas holiday. A few showers could make their way back into the forecast by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OeDbJ8NYz7

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.