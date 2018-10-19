NOAA Releases Winter Outlook. What can we expect?

South Florida is hoping for some heat relief!

We are following four fronts near or over the continental U.S. The jet stream will be key in whatever happens over the next few days. This river of air is pushing the fronts from west to east.

By the weekend only two fronts will survive, the first gets nudged away from us, but the third makes into North Florida. If it can get enough of a kick from the jet, it should bring us spotty showers on Monday and then bring our temps down from near 90°, to the more typical mid 80s. Not a huge temperature plunge but after all the heat we’ve had lately, it should feel nice.

The rain chances over the next 7 days are showing an uptick in shower activity for Monday as the Fall Front nears the area.

If the front can survive, we should see our high temps come down to near average.

2018 – 2019 Winter Forecast

NOAA released their Winter outlook on Thursday. They are calling for near average temps for the Southeastern U.S. They also suggest El Niño could arise over the months ahead and disrupt typical weather patterns. The outlook calls for warmer conditions for much of the country. El Niño, is a warming of the equatorial waters of the Pacific ocean that disrupts not only marine currents but atmospheric ones as well.

El Niño, should also make for drier conditions in the Northern Rockies and Great Lakes region, while much of the South should see above average rain chances with Central & Northern Florida having higher than normal rain chances.