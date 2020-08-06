NOAA Hurricane Season Update

NOAA raises its forecast numbers for the rest of the 2020 season.
They are calling for what could be a record setting season of up to 25 named systems. The year 2005, tops the list with the most amount of names with 28. That year we ran out of names and had to resort to using the Greek Alphabet to follow the storms. Hopefully we will not repeat that.
Why the higher forecast?
Hotter Atlantic waters will fuel the growth of systems. Cooler Pacific temps means less wind shear in the Atlantic to keep systems in check, and plenty of moisture coming out of the west coast of Africa are the main factors for the increase in the forecast.
Meanwhile at home…
Expect near typical summer-like conditions over the next 7 days with highs in the low 90s and a chance for anytime storms.
We’ll be watching