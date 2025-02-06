Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the week and has not felt too warm the last few days. Afternoon high temperatures have been reaching into the lower 80s for about a week now and South Florida is left wondering when will we see winter again? We have been stuck in a similar setup with an area of high-pressure nearby blocking storm systems and fronts from moving any closer to us. And with a high nearby, our wind pattern has been predominantly out of the east, which has brought back milder temperatures across South Florida. And while this morning our temperatures were above average in the 60s and 70s, it wasn’t as muggy as it felt earlier in the week when there was a stalled front to the north of the region.

Today will be a lot like what we experienced the last few afternoons. After mild temperatures in the 70s, high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s. Slightly drier air moved in yesterday and will stick around today. That. together with a nice beach breeze, will at least make it feel comfortable across south Florida. This is despite having above average temperatures once again. Rain will not be a concern for us as we remain under the influence of that area of high-pressure and while drier air remains across the region.

Looking ahead, the end of the week looks to be a lot like what we experienced yesterday and will experience today. Warm and comfortably quiet conditions will continue while our rain chances remain on the lower end. The weekend looks about the same except for slightly warmer temperatures for some by the end of the weekend. A passing sprinkle can’t be ruled out. South Florida will begin to notice some changes heading into next week as a bit more moisture tries to creep back into the forecast. This could make it feel a bit more muggy and South Florida could see a few spotty showers as the breeze begins to build. Middle of next week also looks warmer as a front tries to reach South Florida. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like this front will reach us.

Let’s take a closer look at the forecast for the big game this Sunday – the Super Bowl! If you plan on watching the game locally or will be attending a watch party, you can expect temperatures to be on the warm side, with some areas reaching into the mid 80s. Rain chances will still remain on the lower end, but a spotty shower or passing sprinkle will be possible. With that said, it seems most of South Florida will remain dry on Sunday as well. So if you had any plans to watch the game outdoors, you should be more than okay to do so.

Have a wonderful rest of your week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.