Tropical Storm Nicole should become a hurricane today (earlier than expected) and forecast to approach the Florida East coast today. It will make landfall late tonight or (most likely) early Thursday as a Cat 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Center forecast track calls for landfall to happen between 11pm tonight to 1am Thursday between West Palm Beach County and Martin County from Jupiter, Juno Beach to Hobe Sound.

Impacts will be felt far removed from where the center of Nicole tracks and Tropical Storm conditions will arrive in Broward midday and spread South into Northern and Central Broward late afternoon. Therefore, expect conditions begin to deteriorate for South Florida this morning.

Also, flooding threat from rainfall is increasing and Broward along with portions of Miami-Dade are under Flood Watch that will run through Thursday afternoon.

Dangerous storm surge is expected in Palm Beach and Broward.



High seas and rough surf increasing today.

Strong gusty winds expected to spread into South Florida early afternoon.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7