Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend starts off great with lots of sun for Saturday and highs near 80 degrees. If you want to go to the beach it will be a bit breezy along the coast along with a moderate rip current risk.

A weak front will approach from the north on Sunday. Most of the day should be partly cloudy and warm, but a few showers could bubble up ahead of it Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to next week, we will enter a more active weather pattern. The Sunday front will stall to the south, and provide a focus for increasing clouds and showers. A stronger disturbance will ride the front across the area on Wednesday bringing a round of showers and storms to South Florida.

A strong cold front will move across the area on Thursday. Ahead of it, we’ll see another round of showers and maybe even a rumble. We could use the rain, so this is great news for our area. Behind the front, we’ll turn sharply colder for Friday. An even stronger shot of cold air could arrive by next weekend.