High pressure is acting like a roadblock across the area, keeping conditions quiet through Sunday. However, as high pressure slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, winds will veer off the ocean. This could drive in a few isolated coastal showers.

By Monday, a weak cold front approaches the Florida Peninsula and models continue to delay the arrival, but it could fall apart North of South Florida. Shower chances will remain low through midweek, since there isn’t a lot moisture out ahead of the front. Another area of high pressure builds and should be in control across the Southeast United States with an East wind flow in place. This allows a gradual warming trend to continue through next week. Temperatures forecast to run a few degrees above average with slightly higher humidity levels.

***Last King Tide of the taking place through the weekend, so minor areas of coastal flooding possible during times of high tide.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7