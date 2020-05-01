Temperatures felt cooler on Friday morning in the low to mid 60’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Low 70’s around the Florida Keys. These mild readings were several degrees below the average that ranges between 70 to 74 degrees. However, temperatures by the afternoon with will be seasonable into the low to mid 80’s.

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern through the middle part of next week. It will provide for dry days and near average temperatures. Changes happen late week as it gets nudged Southward ahead of another front. It gets hotter as a result and there could be a few showers as well. Models right now don’t have a good handle on how much.

Enjoy the nice weekend South Florida!

NICE WEEKEND- High pressure will dominate on all levels this weekend, keeping the air dry & temps. near average. A beach breeze sets up shop on Saturday & that will elevate the risk of rip currents gradually. No major changes through midweek. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/QvDqCLT3lo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 1, 2020

Have a great weekend and make it a safe one South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7