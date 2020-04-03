South Florida high pressure will be in control through the weekend keeping the air dry with low humidity. Temperatures will be near average through Monday with a slim chance of a spotty shower. Overall, it will be a nice weekend with no changes in our pattern.
Next week as high pressure shifts South and into the Western Atlantic Ocean, winds will veer out of the South to draw up the heat once again.
Useful rain is not in the forecast.
Stay at home, safe, healthy
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7