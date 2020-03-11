High pressure a.k.a. our fair-weather friend will remain in control providing for a nice weather pattern through the weekend. This should manage to keep cold fronts well to the North and away from South Florida. Winds have been gradually going down and that will mean more favorable conditions for those of you wanting to go to the beach or take out your boat. Mostly dry conditions and near average temperatures are expected for several days. Lows in the upper 60’s to around 70 degrees and highs in the low 80’s. Outside of a spotty shower on the breeze, enjoy this quiet weather while we have it!

WARM WEDNESDAY- Look for bright sunshine with only a spotty shower or two on the breeze. Lows are mild in the upper 60's inland & warmer along the coast into the low 70's. Highs will climb into the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/B2BhB7IgCT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 11, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7