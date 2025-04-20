The second half of the weekend is here, which is also the day when Easter Sunday and the end of Passover are observed, and the weather is looking nice and quite similar as Saturday.

Winds will still be going strong with sustained winds up to 10-25 mph and gusts will top 30-35 mph at times, especially midday.

Otherwise, expect sunshine and periods of cloudiness and seasonably mild high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Over the next few days, high pressure will start to weaken and move farther away as a front nudges it from the US. This front will remain away from Florida so it won’t have any influence on our rain chances or temperatures by the way.

Instead, the early to mid week time frame will be characterized as being warm and dry with a blend of sun and clouds and a gentler onshore breeze.

It’s not until late week when some moisture could start to sneak in, leading to at least the potential for some spotty showers as the breeze picks back up once again. It’s not a great chance but it’s a chance regardless and we sure need the rain!