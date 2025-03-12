Following a rough start to the week (including gusty conditions and a Wind Advisory) we’ve settled into a nice and pleasant weather pattern, south Florida. There are several “highlights” due to High Pressure hanging around. It’s been providing us with dry and calm conditions along with seasonably cool nights and mild days. There are some subtle changes coming, though, as the center of High Pressure shifts away from Florida (into the distant Atlantic). The first difference will be elevated temperatures. Basically, we’ll be warming in small, gradual steps with each passing day as we round out the rest of the week. If you’re thinking ahead to the weekend, gusty winds will build arriving from the tropics. At this point, it seems the warmest and most humid day will be on Sunday. Finally, a Cooling Front will sag southward on St. Patrick’s Day with the best chance for rain coming at that point (on Monday).

