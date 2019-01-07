Nice & Seasonal Day

South Florida make sure to keep the sweaters and jackets close by because another cold front is set to move through the area midweek. Right now, the next cold front is producing tons of clouds and rain spreading into the Upper Midwest where it is changing over to freezing rain and snow. This system will make it to the East coast of the United States on Tuesday. The actual leading edge will work its way into South Florida dry on early Wednesday. Another area of high pressure will build into the Gulf coast states and winds will turn out of the Northwest as a result. Therefore, look forward to little humidity and chilly air Thursday. Forecast calls for low 50’s and highs around 70.

Another strong cold front is set to move in… Get all the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/a410n4X10S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 7, 2019

Temps. will warm up through tomorrow. Another cold front arrives Wednesday morning. Keep the layers nearby! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/OGjPB8Ogoy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 7, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7