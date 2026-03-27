A split difference kind of weekend is on tap for South Florida with nice conditions overall on Saturday followed by wet and windy conditions Sunday.

The weekend will begin with milder, slightly lower temperatures Saturday morning with widespread lows in the mid to upper 60s but still humid conditions.

Temperatures in the afternoon will rise above average into the mid 80s. Expect sun and patchy clouds with a building breeze and a shower or two during the day.

Rain chances do pick up starting Saturday evening, however, from north to south with passing showers possible, especially near the coast.

This will foreshadow what is poised to be a soggy Sunday as a slow-moving front moves in. This will lead to scattered to numerous, passing showers throughout the day, with embedded downpours and thunderstorms possible.

There will even be a low risk for flooding, especially by the coast, where any potential heavy totals sets up.

In addition to the rain will be the winds as a strong area of high pressure to our north will drive in strong winds with sustained winds up to 25 mph both Sunday and Monday and gusts up to 35 mph.

This will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions starting Sunday.

With that strong wind and lingering moisture on Monday, scattered showers remain forecast.

It’s not until mid next week when drier conditions will return.

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