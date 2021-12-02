KING TIDES have returned some minor areas of street flooding possible over the next few days as water levels will run slightly higher than normal. Below are the high tides for the day:

Miami: 6:36 am & 6:42 pm

Ft. Lauderdale: 6:07 am & 6:13 pm

Key West: 8:32 am & 7:47 pm

Another area of high pressure is building into the region from the Gulf of Mexico to reinforce the nice and pleasant pattern we’ve had in place. Winds will veer out of the North, but the airmass will not be of cooler origins. High temperatures are forecast to range near-average around 80 degrees and overnight lows will be cool-ish and slightly below average in the upper 50’s to low 60’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys will be in the upper 60’s with the air remaining very dry under mostly clear skies.

On Friday, high pressure will continue to slide Eastward and be centered over the Florida Peninsula to maintain the dry and seasonable conditions. It does seem that as high pressure moves into the Western Atlantic Ocean with winds turning more out of the East. This could bring in a stray shower at best off the ocean.

In the long run, a weak cold front is set to move through the Florida Peninsula on Monday and likely fall apart as it gets into South Florida. This one will have little moisture to work with, so chances for rain is rather limited out ahead of the front. Behind the front, another area of high pressure builds bringing in more dry air into the region through the middle of the week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7