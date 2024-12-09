High pressure moving into the Western Atlantic Ocean is providing for winds today out of the East-Southeast and that will help temperatures moderate to near average values. This means lows will be in the upper 60’s and highs near 80 degrees through Tuesday with dry air in place.

By Wednesday, a cold front will get enough upper-level support to move down the Florida Peninsula and bring our best chance of seeing scattered showers in a while. It should arrive late afternoon with winds increasing out of the North. This will help temperatures tumble drastically overnight into the 50’s!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7