Look for another gorgeous day South Florida. We will have bright sunshine and warmer temperatures with the winds turning out of the south-southeast. By Friday, a weak cold front approaches the area mostly dry. Over the weekend, it is expected to stall over South Florida. This will help the moisture levels grow. Most of the models show that we could see downpours and even storms developing Sunday into Monday with no major change in temperatures. It will be drier by next Wednesday.

Simply gorgeous. Seeing a few clouds moving in along the breeze. Happy Thursday! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lNGuOqFAcV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 19, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7