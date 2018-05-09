A warm and dry day is in store before rain returns by the end of the week into the weekend. Today we will have a beach breeze with bright sunshine. By Friday, clouds start to build and we will have a better rain chance as a surge of tropical moisture located in the northwestern Caribbean slowly moves in. Most of the reliable models insist that it could be a soggy Mother’s Day weekend, so plan accordingly.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7