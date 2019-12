Good morning, South Florida!

Today, temperatures will be right around average for this time of year with lots of sunshine and no rain.

As we head into tomorrow, the morning will be a little warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. The beginning of next week will be the start of a warming trend in South Florida, followed by rain chances returning to the forecast.

Have a great day, South Florida!