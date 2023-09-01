Heat Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade from 10am- 5pm.

The weekend will be great with typical temperatures and a building breeze. However, what will make it extra nice is the fact humidity levels set to go down due to a weak front that helped carry Idalia quickly through Florida and mid-Atlantic states.

Marine hazards possible with a breezy East-Northeast wind with some showers possible here and there.

Tropics: It’s hot in the Atlantic Basin.

Tracking 4 and watching 2 areas…

Idalia although it lost tropical characteristics along the front that pushed into the Atlantic, it could regain tropical storm status as it reaches Bermuda this weekend. In fact, NHC still tracking it and have a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Bermuda.

Franklin is a Cat 1 well to the North of Bermuda. It will likely lose tropical characteristics tonight.

Tropical Storm Jose is compact and stronger and likely going to be absorbed early Saturday by large Hurricane Franklin.

Gert regenerates into a Tropical Depression. No threat to land.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7