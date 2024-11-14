Overall it is looking wonderful through the upcoming weekend. Another weak front is forecast to arrive Friday and that one will help temperatures feel cool-ish Saturday morning into the upper 60’s. Highs will range in the low 80’s.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Depression Nineteen expected to become a Tropical Storm later today and continue getting stronger if the center remains over water. Life-threatening flash flooding expected in Honduras through the weekend.

Tropical Depression Nineteen is expected to stall and meander near the North coast of Honduras late Friday and through the weekend. It could make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest.

Forecast track with models showing it could impact the Gulf Coast. However, potential impacts too early to determine, if any, there will be to South Florida because there are a variety of potential scenarios.

1. Tropical Depression Nineteen/Sara could continue moving West into Central America and falling apart.

2. The left overs could move into the Gulf and eventually sending moisture into the Southeast and our way.

3. Center of system stays longer over water and moves across Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula Sunday into Monday and then move into the Gulf holding together.

Make sure you stay tuned for the latest developments with your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7