Our weather is simply nice and quiet. It’s the result of expansive High Pressure stretching across most of the eastern United States. With this pattern firmly in place, our south Florida weather is dry with light winds. If you’re wondering why conditions aren’t changing, that’s because we’re actually jumping from one large High pressure center to another. What’s been “bridging the gap” has been a weak, dangling front that’s in the process of falling apart. This boundary has stalled across north central Florida with the only difference being (even) drier air north of the front. As we progress through the middle of the week, we’ll get back to a steady onshore flow. That means milder (not as cool) nights with slightly warmer days coming. Also, the breeze will pick up, compared to our recent calm stretch. Still, enjoyable weather will continue with no Cold Fronts crossing, so no cooling.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.