High pressure is holding and filtering in drier air. However, this will change late week with more moisture around for rain. By Thursday, typical chances (50%) returns, so scattered storms possible.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Kirk forecast to become a large and powerful hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic late week.

Disturbance in the Caribbean could gradually get organized late week or this weekend as it travels through the NW Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. NHC still giving it a medium chance to form during the next 7 days.

Showers and storms continue to show signs organization with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles S/SW Cape Verde Islands. A depression could form in few days over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Cerified

WSVN Channel 7