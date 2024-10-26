We’ve made it to the last weekend of October and it will be pretty nice overall with conditions actually feeling like late-October!

High temperatures will be seasonable to slightly below average in the low to mid 80s while wakeup temperatures will remain situated in the low to mid 70s.

Expect a gradual increase in cloud cover during our Saturday with the chance for some spotty showers and a weak front sideswipes the region from the north and east.

This front won’t do much besides usher a slightly drop in temperatures and humidity for our Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, the weather is looking FIN-tastic for the Dolphins home game at 1PM with rather comfortable conditions under mostly cloudy skies.

Some changes then arrive next week as another front crosses through by Tuesday. This front will usher in windy conditions, especially the middle of the week, and that will also coincide with the best opportunity for seeing some passing showers. High temperatures next week will hover near typical levels in the mid 80s.

There will be the shower chance on Thursday for Halloween but it does not appear to be an overly-wet forecast!