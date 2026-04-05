Happy Easter to those who celebrate! After a gorgeous Saturday, Sunday will also be a nice day overall but rain chances will start to creep upward and will dramatcally ramp up come midweek.

We’re looking at lots of dry time on tap for today with sunshine and patchy clouds mixed in too. The best chance for rain looks to be from the late morning through early afternoon as isolated to scattered showers blow through along the EASTER-ly wind.

This means there may have to be a brief rain delay for some of the Easter egg hunts planned this Sunday.

Otherwise, it will be a warm, humid and breezy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A front gets closer to South Florida on Monday, helping to ramp up the storm chances across the state. Across metro Miami-Dade and Broward, we’ll keep an onshore wind flow in place, therefore keeping much of the pop-up shower and storm activity.

Therefore, many locations should manage to remain dry Monday but some areas will probably experience a shower or storm at some point in the day.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, most locations will likely see rain and storms as the front arrives and stalls somewhere near or across South Florida. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies and rounds of showers and storms, especially during the second half of the days.

Strong storms and flooding can’t be ruled out too depending on where any of the potential heavy rainfall materials. Model guidance does show that some locations could very well receive more than 3 inches of rainfall midweek.

Thursday is still looking quite unsettled before a drying trend commences by next weekend as the front clears out.

It will also become a windy week — once again. Winds do relax a bit on Monday into much of the day Tuesday before ramping back up for most of the week, leading to dangerous beach and boating conditions.

There are indications winds could lighten up for Thursday as an area of low pressure passes through but that won’t last long!