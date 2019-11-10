Nice & Dry for a Couple of Days Ahead of Next Front

Good Sunday Evening South Florida!
What a nice afternoon! We had seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 80’s in South Florida today.
Your Veterans Day Forecast is shaping up nicely. Expect a nice and sunny day with seasonable temperatures – perfect for outdoor plans! Enjoy.
We will experience a brief warming period over the next two days ahead of the next cold front that’s forecast to move through South Florida by midweek.
Here’s your 7-day forecast. The next cold front is forecast to move in by Wednesday, reinforcing seasonable temperatures across South Florida.
In the tropics, all remains quiet.
Have a great night and a wonderful Veterans Day!