Nice & Dry for a Couple of Days Ahead of Next Front

Good Sunday Evening South Florida!

What a nice afternoon! We had seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 80’s in South Florida today.

Your Veterans Day Forecast is shaping up nicely. Expect a nice and sunny day with seasonable temperatures – perfect for outdoor plans! Enjoy.

We will experience a brief warming period over the next two days ahead of the next cold front that’s forecast to move through South Florida by midweek.

Here’s your 7-day forecast. The next cold front is forecast to move in by Wednesday, reinforcing seasonable temperatures across South Florida.

In the tropics, all remains quiet.

Have a great night and a wonderful Veterans Day!