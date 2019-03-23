NICE DAY TO BE OUTSIDE

Good morning south Florida!

It’s going to be a wonderful day for outdoor activities, just don’t forget the sunscreen as sunshine will be plentiful! A little cool to start the morning but we’ll be warm and sunny this afternoon.

After a cool start we'll warm nicely into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Sunny with low rain chances making for a perfect Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Ff4kwSd5nD — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 23, 2019

An onshore breeze returns late today into tomorrow increasing cloud cover and warming us up. This onshore breeze will also increase rip currents at area beaches.



We’ll wake up 5-8 degrees warmer tomorrow morning with a very isolated shower chance for Sunday.

Another weak cold front will move through south Florida early next week but you won’t notice as much of a change.

That frontal passage will spark up a few showers Monday but rain chances overall remain low.

Have a safe and happy weekend!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

