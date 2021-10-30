Happy last Saturday of October, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! The last weekend of October 2021 is upon us and the weather conditions across our area promise to be nicer than we have seen in previous days. A front came through our area early Friday morning and finally wiped away all of the humidity we have been seeing. We felt that difference early this morning as it was slightly drier across South Florida.

Behind Friday morning’s front, drier air has now begun to filter in across our area. But with Halloween this weekend, South Florida stayed wanting some more Fall-like weather conditions. Well, I have some good news! Even though Friday’s front only brought drier air to our area, there is another front that is forecast to move across South Florida later today. And this front will continue to bring more changes across our area.

So even though dry air has moved in, with a secondary front pushing through South Florida today, a passing shower can’t be ruled out throughout the day. This front will bring limited moisture so we’re not expecting a whole lot of rain with it. However, it could be enough to squeeze out a few quick showers from time to time. Today our afternoon high temperatures will be a bit more comfortable than they have been in previous days. Highs should remain in the mid to lower 80s with a breezy to gusty westerly wind flow. The front is forecast to move through our area later in the day.

The latter part of the weekend brings even nicer conditions for South Florida. With the secondary front moving through today, not only will humidity levels continue to drop but our temperatures will also cool down a bit more. And even though we are not expecting a significant cool-down, our overnight temperatures will manage to drop into the mid 60s across most of our area. That would be on Sunday morning. Our afternoon high temperatures on Halloween Sunday will remain in the mid to lower 80s as well. Picture perfect conditions as our little ones dress up for Halloween. No rain is expected on Halloween.

The nice Fall-like weather does continue for the start of the workweek. Monday morning temperatures will still remain in the 60s while our afternoon high temperatures remain a few degrees below average in the mid to lower 80s once again. Rain chances should remain minimal through much of the upcoming work week and then will gradually increase as we head into the end of the week. The reason? Models are suggesting that another front may approach South Florida by Friday and in time for the first weekend of November.

Have a great Halloween weekend!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

