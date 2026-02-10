It’s a quiet start to the new week and pleasant weather is in place. After recent connection to chilly air, that’s not the case now or in the foreseeable future.

The reason for these tranquil times is High Pressure in firm control, for now. Actually it’s 2 High Pressure centers, east and west of the Florida peninsula, that’s holding on. It’s making for dry and stable air so rain isn’t expected. Also, it’s providing mostly clear skies and light winds. Enjoy the mild, pleasant setup as it creates nearly ideal weather for outdoor plans.

While the current pattern is nice and cooperative (and the envy of the rest of the nation) the level of drying is becoming a concern. Drier than usual weather has persisted since last fall, the start of our Dry Season. With limited rain, the ground and vegetation gets brittle and more vulnerable to wildfires. Over the past weekend, a significant brush fire developed over the Everglades, in far NW Broward County. It involved over 4,000 acres and took a couple days to get contained. It’s just the most recent reason to be concerned about future fires forming. The so-called fire season is here, but it typically peaks from April through the middle of May. Basically, it becomes a bigger threat before the start of the next wet season. In the meantime it’s going to be increasingly important to be extra careful with anything (any kind of spark) that might get out of control.

The latest forecast calls for drying to last most of this week. However, the next chance for showers could come from a brief moisture surge next Sunday and Monday. At that time, our air flow will be arriving from the south. High Pressure will have exited and we’ll likely see the approach of a Cold Front. At this time, this Front is forecast to cross (early next week) but with minimal cooling behind the boundary. The bigger story, and focus, will be whether this front is able to trigger some needed rain.

