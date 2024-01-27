As cloud cover has continued to gradually decrease through the duration of this week, we have finally reached the weekend when we’ll begin an overall sunny stretch of weather. Besides increasing sunshine, a strong cold front will also sweep through South Florida late-Sunday, ushering in a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Until then, it’s all about the heat this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s this Saturday, then mid to perhaps upper 80s on Sunday. Records could even be tied or broken if temperatures surpass forecast expectations on Sunday.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this Saturday with an anytime spotty shower passing by. The large majority of the area will remain dry.

Then on Sunday, we’ll see the opposite with a few additional clouds during the afternoon and evening as the cold front crosses through late in the day. That could also spawn a few spotty showers but there isn’t much moisture with this front.

Moisture levels will be completely wiped away starting Sunday night behind that front, meaning near-0% rain chances and low humidity much of next week.

That will also come with lots of sunshine throughout much of next week with cold mornings and cool to mild afternoons.

Starting Monday and lasting through at least Friday, low temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The coldest of temperatures will occur on Tuesday when feels-like temperatures could fall into the upper 40s.

As far as highs are concerned, they will gradually increasing from the upper 60s to around 70F on Monday to the mid 70s late-week, which is still below average.