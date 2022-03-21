Local Weather:

A few lingering showers possible for the Florida Keys today as a weak cold front slides South of our region before stalling and high pressure settles in from the North. This will help the breeze build out of the East-Northeast and create choppy to rough seas over the local waters through midweek. Advisories are already in effect for swimmers and boaters. Temperatures are near-normal for today with highs in the upper 70’s, but forecast to climb midweek well into the 80’s.

Next storm system (cold front) arrives late week bringing a chance of showers by Thursday. Possible isolated storms for Friday.

National Weather:

The next powerful storm system is brewing and will bring significant hazards to portions of the Southern U.S. Strong tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding across Texas today and then around the Central Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

Gusty winds will blow around dust in the Southwest, where critical fire weather conditions are in place and a concern in Western Texas today.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7