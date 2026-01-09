The weekend is here and it’s looking nice and quiet overall!

Following a mostly dry and breezy day Friday, the breeze will gradually relax throughout the weekend in advance of our next front, which arrives Sunday night.

Expect a warm day from start to finish on Saturday with wakeup temperatures around 70F followed by highs in the low 80s. Besides a stray shower, most — if not all — areas will be great under a mix of sun and clouds.

Come Sunday, it will be a touch milder in the morning before it turns warmer by the afternoon with temperatures a degree or two higher, topping out in the mid 80s. A spotty shower or two will be possible during the day but the best opportunity for showers will be in the evening.

It doesn’t look like a great chance for rain but there certainly will be some widely scattered showers moving through ahead of the front.

By Monday, the front will have crossed through South Florida but will start to stall nearby across the Florida Straits. Therefore, spotty showers will be possible due to the lingering moisture from this front.

Those rain chances will rise throughout the week, with the highest chances being Wednesday and Thursday when scattered showers and storms are expected due to additional fronts in the area.

Otherwise throughout next week, temperatures will be milder but not cold. Expect lows to hover in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s for most locations.