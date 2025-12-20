We’re in that final stretch before the Christmas holiday, so for your last minute shopping, holiday festivities or any other plans this weekend, the weather is looking great overall!

Saturday is starting off cooler following the passage of an overnight front, delivering widespread temperatures in the 60s. That along with the humidity will rise throughout the day with forecast highs in the low to mid 80s. That will be paired with lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions.

If you are traveling across the country today, weather-related slow downs are unlikely for many parts of the country minus the gusty winds, which will be the main weather culprit for any potential delays.

Sunday will remain warm and fairly humid from start to finish, meaning that the morning will be warmer compared to Saturday. Expect sunshine, patchy clouds and some spotty showers rolling onshore with the building breeze. This will also make for nice beach weather with a low rip current risk!

That breeze will increase with windy conditions expected Monday into Monday night before gradually decreasing throughout the week, although it will still be on the breezy side by Christmas.

The reason for that breeze is due to another approaching front, which could drive in isolated to widely scattered showers during the day Tuesday. Otherwise, next week will remain quiet with low rain chances and comfortably warm temperatures.

Therefore, for Noche Buena — Christmas Eve — and Christmas Day, the forecast is looking great to spend it outside!