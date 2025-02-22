Hopefully you enjoyed the colder temperatures we woke up to Friday morning. It’s now a thing of the past with milder but still pleasant conditions in store for the weekend.

Those widespread 50s recorded Friday were the first of the month, which is well behind the typical 8 days with lows below 60F in February for Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Expect a gusty breeze to continue out of the northeast this Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low and highs remain near-normal into the mid 70s.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will then actually be several degrees cooler into the low 60s for much of metro Miami-Dade and Broward courtesy of a lighter, northerly wind.

By Sunday afternoon, however, it warms up some more with some locations recording highs near 80F. We’ll also see more sunshine and a lighter wind for Sunday.

Beyond then, our attention shifts to what happens Monday as our only next notable chance for rain arrives and it could be significant. There is the potential for heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms as low pressure tracks in from the Gulf.

The model guidance currently paints a widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts.

Then it turns drier with near-typical temperatures and sunshine for the remainder of next week!