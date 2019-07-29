NHC Watching Two Waves

It appears Cape Verde Season has kicked off. This is when wave after wave comes off the west coast of Africa, move over the Cape Verde Islands, and then make their way throughout the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing a Cape Verde Wave and another Wave in the Caribbean.

Wave in Caribbean

We’ll begin with the wave closest to home. A weak wave is making its way just south of Puerto Rico, sitting about 1 thousand miles away from South Florida. This wave remains highly disorganized, dealing with strong upper level winds keeping it in check.

The wave has some moisture and is causing downpour activity over the Leeward Islands and part of the Greater Antilles. But is surrounded by dry air, and that is yet another road block that should keep it weak in the days ahead.

Rain Now

The wave is producing some pockets of rain that will impact the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Dominican Republic over the next 48 hours.

Puerto Rico remains under a Flash Flood Watch for much of the day on Tuesday.

If the wave can overcome the roadblocks….

The wave should be near the Northwestern Bahamas over the weekend, where NHC thinks it has a 10% chance to develop into a depression or a tropical storm.

Even if it doesn’t develop…

It has the potential to bring some heavy rain to South Florida by the end of the week and possibly sticking around for the weekend. Keep in mind waves are very finicky. They can grow quickly or fall apart just as fast. All we can do is watch.

Second Wave

This Cape Verde Wave will continue to move west over the next few days until it reaches the yellow highlighted area. Here is where NHC thinks it could organize. They are giving this possibility a 20% chance.

We’ll keep watching