Next Front- Scattered Showers

Next front is on the move and should approach South Florida early Tuesday morning and reach the Florida Straits by mid Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, winds will be breezy to windy at times especially along the coast. Advisories in effect for boaters and rip current risk at area beaches for swimmers.

Look for scattered showers to continue today with light amounts due to the strong winds. Coastal areas will see the most shower activity with rain chance at 30%.

Showers will also be possible early Tuesday ahead of the front with best rain chances late morning into mid afternoon. Drying trend expected into the evening.

Temperatures will remain mild (near-normal) as winds quickly turn off the ocean. Therefore, don’t expect a cool down.

Most of the week will be mostly dry outside of a brief shower on the breeze. Warmer temperatures (feeling more like May) likely into the weekend.

MILD AHEAD: Today into tomorrow, a front will approach South Florida, but don't expect a temperature change. We will stay with mild with breezy conditions and some showers. By midweek, drier air filters in leaving us with low rain chances and sunny skies. pic.twitter.com/IUQ1wSTEaH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 22, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7