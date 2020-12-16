Next Front On The Move

The bulk of the moisture will stay well north of South Florida. Therefore, look for a lots of sun, warmth and dry conditions today!

MOSTLY DRY: The rain associated with a weather system over Florida will stay north our area. We should remain rain-free outside of a stray shower chance, but it will still feel humid. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CzOpaq2ykD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 16, 2020

Major Winter storm will move up the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast today into Thursday, bringing with it significant impacts to travel. Tons of snow and some freezing rain possible across southern New York and southern/central New England. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected and models in some areas are picking up about 2 feet of snow. An ice glaze up to a quarter inch thick is likely from western North Carolina to central western Virginia.

We will be following closely the tail of that system!

The cold front should swing through South Florida on Thursday maybe producing a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Winds will pick up quickly out of the north to bring down temperatures overnight. Most computer models agree on a brief cool down into the upper 50’s to low 60’s Friday morning. The kind of conditions that will have us sporting around a light sweater or jacket, but by the afternoon temperatures climb into the low to mid 70’s.

High pressure quickly slides east into the western Atlantic Ocean and that will have winds veer out off the ocean to moderate temperatures back to normal. In fact, we will have a beautiful and seasonally mild weekend. Lows in the mid 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s!

TODAY'S OUTLOOK: Patchy dense fog that we've seen so far should improve later this morning. This afternoon, it will remain warm & muggy with clouds around and winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/T12KU1qRT7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 16, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7