NEXT FRONT JUST DAYS AWAY

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. South Florida has been enjoying seasonable temperatures and lower humidity behind a front that swung through our area late Sunday. Today was no different. Afternoon high temperatures remained a few degrees below average while South Florida enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
The high pressure system and drier air that moved in behind the front have begun to move farther into the Atlantic waters. As the high moves away, winds have veered off the water today. This means that with ocean air back into play, temperatures up and down our state will begin to moderate some tonight. This will bring mild conditions across Florida.
By Wednesday, South Florida will begin to see some changes as a front gets closer to us. Winds will begin to veer out of the Southeast then out of the Southwest on Thursday. This will help our afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower 90s on Thursday with humidity levels on the rise again. Rain and storm chances will also increase during that time.
So let’s talk rain chances. After a dry start to the week, rain and thunderstorms will make their way back into the forecast on Thursday as the above-mentioned front drops south across our state. Some of the thunderstorms could even be on the stronger side. The front arrives late Thursday into early Friday and will wipe away all of the moisture and will bring in much nicer conditions Friday & into the upcoming weekend.
So how nice will these conditions be? Well after reaching into the 90s on Thursday, lower humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s return to the forecast by the end of the week. This welcomed change looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend. So after a steamy and stormy month of April, it looks like the first month of May will start off seasonable and comfortable. Low humidity isn’t something South Florida is used to enjoy during the month of May but I’m sure everyone will welcome it with open arms.